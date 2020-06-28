SCDNR: Body found at the Great Pee Dee River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has confirmed that a body has been found at the Great Pee Dee River Saturday.

News13 talked to Lt. Ben Byers with SCDNR who said the case is being handled by the Chesterfield County Coroner’s office.

Byers said the body found is not a result of a drowning or boating accident. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

