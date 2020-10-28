SCDNR voices concerns over proposed CMC hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has voiced its concerns about the location of the proposed Conway Medical Center hospital on International Drive at the end of Carolina Forest Blvd.

SCDNR Director Robert Boyles wrote a letter to Horry County Planning and Zoning and he highlighted concerns about having a hospital in that area so close to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve.

SCDNR requests the county deny the rezoning of the area.

The letter says the wildlife and plant life that live in the preserve depend on prescribed burns for their survival. And, at times, those burns require the temporary closure of International Drive.

The letter says, in part, that ‘a medical facility and the prescibed fire management activities at the preserve are not compatible.’

It goes on to say that putting a medical facility in this location has unavoidable risks.

Conway Medical Center saying, “They have spoken with Director Boyles regarding his letter and Director Boyles indicated he is happy and willing to work with the hospital towards a resolution.”

Horry County is not commenting on the matter.

