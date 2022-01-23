School districts provide updates on classes after winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After many school districts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were closed on Friday because of winter weather, some are updating parents and students about upcoming class schedules now that the storm has passed.

The following districts have contacted News13 or posted information on their social-media pages. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Florence School District 3 will resume its normal operating schedule on Monday, the district said in Facebook post. All students and employees will return for a regular school day unless quarantined by a school nurse.

Horry County schools and facilities will be open and operating on a normal schedule on Monday, according to a district spokesperson.

Marlboro County schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, the district said in a Facebook post. Breakfast and lunch will be served, officials said.