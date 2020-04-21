Schools continue adapting to e-learning, offer additional services

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Schools across the state continue to adjust and adapt as closures remain in place.

On Tuesday, school buses were rolled out across Horry County that were equipped with wireless internet.

“This is another tool to be able to go into those communities and provide some additional services,” Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. “We’ve adapted to e-learning.”

Nine buses are equipped with the ability as part of the state initiative.

The Marion County School District expects buses to be in use Wednesday providing internet.

“I think there are some areas where there are some issues with Wifi down in the lower part of Marion County,” Director of Operations at MCSD Leon Sturkey said. “We want our students to be in the best possible position that they can be and having this Wifi connection helps to make this possible.”

Marion County School District Wifi bus schedule

Schools are mandated closed through Governor McMaster’s executive order through April 30. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education said a decision and announcement on the rest of the school year will come “very soon.” The agency added that out of all school districts in the state, “65%, if given the option, would prefer to remain closed for the duration of the school year.”