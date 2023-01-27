(DILLON, SC) WBTW – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday near Dillon.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said it happened around 3:10 p.m. on Dothan Road near SC-34. That’s west of Dillon.

Ridgeway said a 66-year-old from Dillon was traveling North on Dothan Road on a 2007 BMW motorcycle, when they traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected, traveled back to the left and spilled into the roadway.

The 66-year-old died at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.