SCHP respond to crash with injuries in front of Harley Davidson dealership on Hwy 17

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash along Hwy 17 in front of the Harley Davidson dealership Saturday afternoon.

According to the SCHP’s online traffic website, it occurred at 4:23 pm Saturday.

SCHP also said injuries are reported. There is no information on how many are injured and what their conditions are at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Count on News13 for updates.

