Scott Wells wins special election for Johnsonville city council seat

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Scott Wells has defeated Barbara Black and April Collins in a special election for a city council seat in Johnsonville.

Wells collected 81 votes on Tuesday while Black received 28 and Collins collected 27. There were no write-in votes.

Mayor Johnny Hanna provided this brief statement to News13 on Tuesday night:

Scott Wells will make a great councilmember. I hope that the other candidates stay involved with politics in the City of Johnsonville. 

Mayor Johnny Hanna, Johnsonville

David Alford, Director for Florence County Voter Registration & Elections, says votes will be certified on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The election was held to fill the unexpired seat of Reverend Dennis Bailey.

