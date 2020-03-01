Search in Maxton home turns up guns, ammo

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Authorities in Robeson County seized guns and ammunition while searching a home in Maxton Thursday, according to a press release.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Harvest Road.

That’s where authorities say they found two guns and an assortment of ammunition. The search came after a person was shot in the leg Feb. 18, the sheriff’s office said.

James “Boo-Boo” Earl Chavis Jr., 31, of Harvest Rd., Maxton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim of the Feb. 18 incident was released from the hospital after several days of treatment.

Chavis was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $205,000 secured bond.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with this investigation. No word on when Chavis will face a judge. Count on News13 for updates.

