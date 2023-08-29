MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The following places are offering sandbags ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
- GEORGETOWN — city of Georgetown will begin sandbag distribution at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Old City Hall site, 120 N. Fraser St. There is a 10-bag limit per person.
- HARTSVILLE — sandbags are available at the Hartsville Fire Department at 111 7th Street for city residents and businesses. There is a 10-bag limit per household or business.
- FLORENCE COUNTY — Florence County is providing 10,000 sandbags to those who want them as a flood protection. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 1221 Justice Way.
