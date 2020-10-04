Seismic search for oil in Atlantic Ocean looks dead for now

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -- Myrtle Beach's Mayor, Brenda Bethune, released the following statement on the death of PFC Jacob Hancher, an officer that was killed Saturday night during a domestic call.

"The sky today is symbolic of the cloud hanging over our community. “ Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.” - Matthew 5:9I begin with this scripture because it was the first thing that came to my mind when I learned of Jacob’s death last night.PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. He was killed while striving to be a peacemaker.Jacob’s family, our Myrtle Beach Police Department, and our entire community is grieving his senseless death. There are no words to describe the depth of pain and mixed emotions that we all are feeling.Jacob was such a kind and caring young man who truly loved his MBPD brothers and sisters, as well as the community that he passionately served for four years.He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where he served as a missionary on their 2017 mission trip to Honduras. That shows exactly what kind of heart he had. A servant’s heart, who not only served his community here but also served the community of God.I ask that out of respect for Jacob’s family, that any negative comments and speculations are kept to one's self. This is a time where our community needs to draw strength from each other and give empathy and compassion to those who are so deeply hurting.Lastly, I ask that you join me in lifting up Jacob’s entire family, including his MBPD family, in sincere and heartfelt prayer."