Senators look into energy giant trying to buy Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators are investigating a potential buyer of embattled state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The State newspaper reports that a state Senate subcommittee voted Thursday to request documents about Florida-based NextEra Energy.

Those documents would detail the energy giant’s lobbying efforts, campaign contributions and details in an ongoing federal criminal investigation into some of the company’s dealings in Florida.

The action pits the senators against some powerful lawmakers who want to sell the utility after it lost $4 billion in a failed nuclear project in 2017.

The business failure has led lawmakers to debate for years whether to sell the utility or let it reform itself.

