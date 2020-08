SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) posted to social media Saturday that 4 people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a 3-vehicle crash with entrapment.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:18 p.m. to the area of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Harbour Reef Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was on the scene and is investigating.

This is an ongoing story. Count on News13 for updates.