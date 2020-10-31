Sex offenders face Halloween curfew again in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is again requiring registered sex offenders to turn off their lights and not answer the door for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says all people on the sex offender registry are on curfew starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

They cannot have their outside lights on or answer the door for children looking for candy.

They also will break their probation if they host or go to a Halloween party or carnival.

The agency will have agents checking on registered offenders to make sure they are following the rules.

