Sex offenders face Halloween curfew again in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is again requiring registered sex offenders to turn off their lights and not answer the door for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says all people on the sex offender registry are on curfew starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
They cannot have their outside lights on or answer the door for children looking for candy.
They also will break their probation if they host or go to a Halloween party or carnival.
The agency will have agents checking on registered offenders to make sure they are following the rules.
