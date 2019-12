DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office announced that an employee was killed during an apparent robbery at a grocery store Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the coroner’s office all responded to the scene at JW Bailey’s Grocery on 301.

No arrests have been made.

