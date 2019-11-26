Sheriff’s office, Murrells Inlet Elks provide 34 families with Thanksgiving dinner

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge to provide 34 families with Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving dinner included turkeys, vegetables, gravy, corn bread, stuffing and desserts.

Lodge members delivered the 34 dinners on Monday to the sheriff’s office and deputies delivered the baskets across Georgetown County.

An additional 19 Thanksgiving meals were also delivered to the Special Needs & Disabilities agency at the Cooper Center and 300 food items were provided to Helping Hands of Georgetown for distribution to its clients. Lodge members also provided Thanksgiving dinners to ECHO (Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization) to distribute to military veterans.

Lodge members collected over 1,500 food items over the last six weeks and purchased 65 turkeys on Monday to complete the dinner baskets