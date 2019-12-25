Sheriff’s office seeks information about a body found on Christmas morning in Lamar

LAMAR, SC (WB TW) – The sheriff’s office is seeking information about a body found in Lamar on Christmas morning.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, a deceased person was discovered in a field near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road on Wednesday morning.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.