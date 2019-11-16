Sheriff’s office warns of phone scammers posing as Scotland Co. deputies

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Scotland County Sherriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam impacting local residents.
The office has received ‘several’ reports about scammers who are posing as deputies from Scotland County, according to a Facebook post from the office’s Criminal Investigative Unit.
The post says scammers threaten to arrest people unless they turn over money. The caller requests bank information or instructs the scam victim to buy giftcards and call back, according to the post.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies do not call people asking for money. The post also says these scammers may call from a phone number that appears local.
