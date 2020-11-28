Shop owners share the importance of shopping local this small business Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Along Highway 17, there’s a stretch of businesses off Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach that are all local, small businesses.

There’s Pink Pineapple Cakes, Apologia Dance and Martial Arts, Studio 4319 Art Playground, D Bryant Designer Group, Brushstrokes Fine Art Gallery, TitleMax, and Michele Coleman Photography, all located there.

“I think small business Saturday this year, in particular, is super super important because this is our businesses, we’re small, we’re usually family run and operated,” said Rebeca Kipp, CEO, and Co-founder of Pink Pineapple Cakes.

Kipp and the surrounding local businesses are urging the public to shop local this small business Saturday and everyday.

“Big chain stores, they’ll survive, but small businesses won’t necessarily survive without local support,” said David Bryant, Owner of Brushstrokes Fine Art Gallery and D Bryant Designer group.

Bryant added that, “They’re your neighbors, they’re your friends, they’re people you see in the grocery store, people you throw your hand up and say hi to at the gas station, so it’s very important for us to keep the local economy alive and viable.”

Bryant says this year has been difficult with the pandemic going on.

“It has slowed us down considerably. We’re in hopes that this holiday season will help us carry through and be here till next year. We have a lot of local customers that come through but it’s not as heavy a traffic as we’d like,” Bryant said.

Bryant says the businesses located along this complex all support each other and all have a passion for what they do.

“I want to build it like a family, I want it to be like a family here, I want everyone to feel like they have a place to come and just hangout and be themselves and the kids can come and have a good time,” Devyn Kimber, Owner and Instructor of Apologia Dance and Martian Arts said.

“Small businesses are people that are doing what they’re passionate about. They’re doing what they love to share it with the community and we want to be apart of the community, we wanna give back to the community, and having the community experience is what we’re passionate about,” Michele Decantillon, Owner of Studio 4319 Art Playground said.

The businesses located on Frontage Road are holding an open house next weekend where they’ll be having special deals going on. The Holiday Open House will take place December 4th and 5th.

All businesses are located here along 4811 US Hwy 17 Bypass. Direct addresses for each business can be found on their websites.