SILVER ALERT: Lumberton police look for woman who may have dementia

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman who was last seen in Lumberton.

Police in Lumberton are looking for Marylu Carter, who is 64 years old. Authorities say she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for her.

Law enforcement says she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing a denim jacket and blue pajama pants.

She was last seen on West Fifth Street in Lumberton. A vehicle description provided by authorities lists a blue 2014 Dodge Avenger.

A photo of Carter has not yet been made available, but News13 is working to obtain one.

Anyone with information about her should call Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

