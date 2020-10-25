Single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs sends one to hospital

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
Crews were dispatched at 2:55 p.m. to Highway 905 in Longs.
HCFR says one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
