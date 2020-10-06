SLED investigates Marlboro County town after money missing

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating the Town of McColl after money was missing, according to SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby.

According to SLED, money was missing from a town festival account. SLED didn’t provide any other details.

