SLED investigates Marlboro County town after money missing

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating the Town of McColl after money was missing, according to SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby.
According to SLED, money was missing from a town festival account. SLED didn’t provide any other details.
