Socastee public library to close for maintenance Monday

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — The Socastee branch of the Horry County Memorial Library System will close at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 due to maintenance issues, according to officials.

Library patrons are encouraged to visit one of the other branches located throughout Horry County.

Locations, hours, and COVID-19 limitations can be found on the Horry County Memorial Library System’s website.

