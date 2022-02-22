MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Cancer deaths in the Palmetto State are on the decline, but there are still strides the state needs to make in cancer care, the South Carolina Cancer Alliance said.

The alliance recently released a new five-year plan to address cancer care in South Carolina.

“Cancer deaths are really declining in South Carolina, over 18% over the last 20 years,” Henry Wells, the organization’s executive director said. “That’s wonderful news, but there were also some disparities.”

One of those, Well said, is that black men are three times more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.

“Our work over the next five years is to shine a light on to make sure that everybody has equal access to cancer screening across the state of South Carolina,” Well said.

Part of that equation is increasing resources in rural areas.

“The answer is mobile units,” he said. “It’s utilizing all of these new, larger health systems. MUSC just purchased a lot of hospitals, especially in the rural area to expand services through this rural network.”

The plan goes through eight categories and lays out goals and objectives for the state. Those include everything from reducing HPV-related cancers through vaccinations to identifying high-risk patients through genetic testing.

Genesis Healthcare in the Pee Dee has been conducting symposiums to educate people on all sorts of health topics. That’s just one of several strategies it’s using to reach rural and underserved areas.

“We have a partnership with PDRTA, for instance, so that our patients in certain areas can utilize that transportation system for free and see our providers,” Howard Nettles, director of community outreach and recruiting for Genesis Healthcare, said.

You can read the cancer plan from the South Carolina Cancer Alliance here.