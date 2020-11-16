South Carolina fires coach Will Muschamp

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The University of South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Sunday that Will Muschamp is no longer the head football coach.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” Tanner said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”
Muschamp was in his fifth season as the Gamecocks’ head coach with a record of 28-30, including a 2-5 start this season.
Muschamp is owed a $13 million buyout on his contract.