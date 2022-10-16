MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in South Carolina has risen 10 cents in the past month but still remains more than 13% below the national average, according to AAA online statistics.

The average price in South Carolina on Sunday was $3.38 a gallon, 51 cents less than the national average of $3.89. The average price in the state was $3.28 a month ago, AAA said.

“Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward,” AAA said on Thursday. “If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.”

Sunday’s average price in South Carolina — $3.38 — also represented a nearly 27% decrease from the state’s record average of $4.61, which was set on June 12, according to AAA.

South Carolina’s average price on Sunday continued to trend lower than neighboring North Carolina, which averaged $3.50.

Here are the average prices for counties in the News13 coverage area as of Sunday, according to AAA:

SOUTH CAROLINA

Darlington — $3.43

Dillon County — $3.44

Florence County — $3.41

Georgetown County — $3.45

Horry County — $3.38

Marion County — $3.44

Marlboro — $3.43

NORTH CAROLINA

Robeson County — $3.48

Scotland County– $3.52

