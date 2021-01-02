South Carolina nonprofits get $25 mil in coronavirus aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 700 nonprofits across South Carolina are receiving state grants totaling $25 million to help offset costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Administration announced Wednesday that 686 nonprofits would receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $50,000.

Among the groups that got the money are arts organizations, churches and food banks. The grants can be used to cover expenses such as staffing and operating costs as well as personal protective equipment and revenue loss.

The state had to turn down another several million dollars’ worth of requests. The volume of requests led to a weeks-long delay in notifying winners.

