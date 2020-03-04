South Carolina Red Cross disaster worker sent to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes

Emergency personnel work among destroyed homes Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ANDERSON, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina Red Cross disaster worker has been sent to Tennessee to help the community recover after a tornadoes passed through Tennessee earlier this week.

Marsha Staples, of the Upstate SC Chapter, was expected to arrive on Wednesday. She will be working with the Disaster Health Services team to provide health care for those impacted by the disaster. She will also provide support to other Red Cross volunteers that are responding.

The death toll in Middle Tennessee is now at 25 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to WKRN in Nashville.

Nearly 150 others are in hospitals with injuries and there are currently five shelters open with over 200 residents.

The SC Red Cross said the number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days.