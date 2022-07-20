MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With prices soaring and inflation at record levels, South Carolina’s annual sales-tax holiday is back for another year in 2022.
Shoppers will get a break from paying the state’s 6% sales tax when they buy eligible items from Aug 5-7. The holiday also applies to applicable local taxes.
South Carolina began having an annual sales-tax holiday in 2000, and the state Department of Revenue says shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.
Following is a list of some of the eligible items:
Tax-exempt items
- Art supplies for school
- Athletic uniforms
- Backpacks
- Bedding
- Blankets
- Coats and jackets
- Clothing
- Computers
- Computer parts and
accessories when sold as a
package with a computer
- Diapers
- Earbuds and headphones
- Flash drives
- Gloves and mittens
- Musical instruments for school
- Pillows
- Printers and printer supplies
- Purses and handbags
- School supplies
- Shoes and footwear
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Towels
- Uniforms (band, scouts,
school, sports)
Following is a list of some of the items that are not eligible:
Non-exempt items
- Briefcases and wallets
- Cameras
- Cell phones and
smartphones
- Cleaning supplies
- Computers used in a
business
- Cosmetics
- Readers
- Furniture
- Glasses and contacts
- Jewelry
- Mattresses and box
springs
- Office supplies
- Sports equipment
(baseball mitts, helmets,
life jackets and vests,
mouth guards, pads, etc.)
- Video game consoles
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
More information about this year’s sales-tax holiday is available on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website. The exemption also applies to all eligible items purchased online.