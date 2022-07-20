MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With prices soaring and inflation at record levels, South Carolina’s annual sales-tax holiday is back for another year in 2022.

Shoppers will get a break from paying the state’s 6% sales tax when they buy eligible items from Aug 5-7. The holiday also applies to applicable local taxes.

South Carolina began having an annual sales-tax holiday in 2000, and the state Department of Revenue says shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.

Following is a list of some of the eligible items:

Tax-exempt items

  • Art supplies for school
  • Athletic uniforms
  • Backpacks
  • Bedding
  • Blankets
  • Coats and jackets
  • Clothing
  • Computers
  • Computer parts and
    accessories when sold as a
    package with a computer
  • Diapers
  • Earbuds and headphones
  • Flash drives
  • Gloves and mittens
  • Musical instruments for school
  • Pillows
  • Printers and printer supplies
  • Purses and handbags
  • School supplies
  • Shoes and footwear
  • Sleepwear
  • Socks and underwear
  • Towels
  • Uniforms (band, scouts,
    school, sports)

Following is a list of some of the items that are not eligible:

Non-exempt items

  • Briefcases and wallets
  • Cameras
  • Cell phones and
    smartphones
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Computers used in a
    business
  • Cosmetics
  • Readers
  • Furniture
  • Glasses and contacts
  • Jewelry
  • Mattresses and box
    springs
  • Office supplies
  • Sports equipment
    (baseball mitts, helmets,
    life jackets and vests,
    mouth guards, pads, etc.)
  • Video game consoles

More information about this year’s sales-tax holiday is available on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website. The exemption also applies to all eligible items purchased online.