MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With prices soaring and inflation at record levels, South Carolina’s annual sales-tax holiday is back for another year in 2022.

Shoppers will get a break from paying the state’s 6% sales tax when they buy eligible items from Aug 5-7. The holiday also applies to applicable local taxes.

South Carolina began having an annual sales-tax holiday in 2000, and the state Department of Revenue says shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.

Following is a list of some of the eligible items:

Tax-exempt items

Art supplies for school

Athletic uniforms

Backpacks

Bedding

Blankets

Coats and jackets

Clothing

Computers

Computer parts and

accessories when sold as a

package with a computer

Diapers

Earbuds and headphones

Flash drives

Gloves and mittens

Musical instruments for school

Pillows

Printers and printer supplies

Purses and handbags

School supplies

Shoes and footwear

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Towels

Uniforms (band, scouts,

school, sports)

Following is a list of some of the items that are not eligible:

Non-exempt items

Briefcases and wallets

Cameras

Cell phones and

smartphones

Cleaning supplies

Computers used in a

business

Cosmetics

Readers

Furniture

Glasses and contacts

Jewelry

Mattresses and box

springs

Office supplies

Sports equipment

(baseball mitts, helmets,

life jackets and vests,

mouth guards, pads, etc.)

Video game consoles

More information about this year’s sales-tax holiday is available on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website. The exemption also applies to all eligible items purchased online.