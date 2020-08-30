South Carolina trooper injured in wreck in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was hurt early Sunday when a driver crashed into the trooper’s vehicle.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement that deputies responded shortly after midnight to a report of a pedestrian hit by a driver.
They also asked the Highway Patrol to respond.
Another driver hit the trooper’s vehicle at the scene.
The trooper, who was conscious and alert, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
