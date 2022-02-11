South Carolina Trucking Association responds to Canadian border protest

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Truckers protesting a vaccine requirement have blocked the most important border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

Rick Todd, president of the SC Trucking Association, said this isn’t the first time truckers have staged a protest, but it is the largest. He said any time there are supply chain disruptions, freight delays are to be expected.

“At some point in time, depending on what it is and where it is going, somebody is going to feel the pinch,” Todd said.

Some trucking companies, including FedEx Freight, which operates a service center in Florence, have already announced service disruptions between the U.S. and Canada.

“If a shipper or receiver anticipate delays which may cause additional charges or wasted time, they will either reroute or figure out a better time to do it,” Todd said.

He said between air, rail and other roads, the logistics industry is flexible, though the disruption may exacerbate supply chain issues that have grown worse since the pandemic started.

“Probably 25% of the cross-border freight movements use that bridge,” Todd said. “There are other, pretty far out-of-route options that some may have to choose to avoid it.”

News13 asked Todd whether the protest means more trucks will have to travel on I-95.

“They may,” he said. “It really depends on their end destination and the time involved. Trucks are kind of like water, they follow the path of least resistance.”

Todd said the biggest impacts are in the automotive industry. The manager of Efird Chrysler in Florence said he hasn’t felt the impacts of the closure yet, but might in two to three months. He said it would add to ongoing supply chain issues, including the microchip shortage.

Todd said the SC Trucking Association does not condone the protests.