Stabbing leaves victim in serious condition; Fairmont man charged

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after someone was stabbed in Fairmont, according to Robeson County deputies.

James M. Thompson, 57, of Fairmont was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor larceny, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Highway 41 South in Fairmont Friday for a stabbing victim. The victim was found suffering with multiple stab wounds and transported to a hospital, according to RCSO.

Investigators say the stabbing happened during a dispute about money.

Thompson was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

The victim is listed in serious condition.

The case is still under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170. Count on News13 for updates.

