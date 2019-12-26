Starbucks to give away free drinks thru Dec 31; today’s deal in North Myrtle Beach

(CNN) – Starbucks doesn’t want the festivities to end, so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 pm local times.

Today’s free pop-up party includes the Starbucks in North Myrtle Beach.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-tos.

The locations will change. Starbucks as a website to help. Check out starbuckspopup.com each day through December 31st to see which stores are hosting parties that day.