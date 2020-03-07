State funds to help Lumbee Tribe continue dam work

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – New state funding was announced this week and it’s set to help the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina continue a recovery project.

The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency announced the funding, which will help local and tribal governments recover from recent natural disasters like Hurricane Florence and Matthew.

The money will help the Lumbee Tribe continue work at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center without interruption.

The Cultural Center Dam previously did not have an adequate outlet capacity, a press release from the tribe said, which caused the dam to overtop during large rain events like Florence and Matthew.

The project will repair damages to the outlet structures and will put in an additional emergency spillway.

The Lumbee Tribe is working to have the project done by the next hurricane season.

“At the completion of this project, we can feel confident that future storm events won’t put this dam at risk or add to the flooding issues along the Lumber River,” Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, Jr. said in a statement.

Work began at the center in December.

