State lawmakers discuss expanding voting options after increased voter turnout

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, voters showed up and showed out at the polls in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

As a result, this election had the largest voter turnout since Richard Nixon was elected president in 1968. Officials with the South Carolina Elections Commission said more voters voted early this election which has never happened before.

Democratic state representative Terry Alexander, who represents both Darlington and Florence county, said the recent voting process works better and returning to traditional voting would be a disadvantage to voters.

“There should not be any point of time where we ought to limit – suppress – if you will, the ability of someone to vote,” Alexander explained.

His districts, Darlington and Florence counties, saw a 5% increase in voters compared to the 2016 election.

Surrounding counties Horry, Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro also saw an increase. That increase, Alexander believes to be contributed to the expansion of early-absentee voting.

“We need that option – those choices – in how we can vote,” Alexander said. “I think that’s the American way. I think that’s democracy at work,” he explained.

Compared to the 2016 election, the state received over 400,000 more ballots last week which is the largest turnout since the last two elections. However, that may not make a difference.

“Our history shows lack of voter fraud and with good counting over the years I think the system we have in place is a good one,” Governor Henry McMaster explained.

Right now, changing the voting process isn’t on his list of things to do.

“I see no reason to change it,” he said. “We changed it some because of this pandemic, but other than that, I think we’re in good shape,” McMaster said.

A step towards changing the voting process isn’t officially in the works, but Alexander said there has been talk among lawmakers about expanding voting options.

