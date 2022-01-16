More than 6,200 without power across Pee Dee; I-95 shut down in Robeson County

FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) — More than 6,200 hundred Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative customers were without power Sunday morning across the Pee Dee and a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County was shut down after freezing rain and ice covered the region overnight.

As of 9:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages on its website:

Darlington County – 2,982

Dillon County – 7

Florence County – 2,235

Marlboro County – 197

Robeson County – 725

Scotland County – 96

As of 9:45 a.m., the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative reported the following outages on its website:

Darlington County – 13

Dillon County – 0

Florence County – 4

Marion County – 0

Meanwhile, a section of I-95 in Robeson County was shut down in both directions near Exit 31 about 9:30 a.m. because of a downed power line, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The closure of all four lanes is west of St. Pauls near Highway 20.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.