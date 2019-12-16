Some students at 2 Horry County schools will be dropped off late today

HORRY CO (WBTW) – Students at two Horry County schools will face delays getting home today due to an “extreme bus driver shortage.”

Socastee Elementary Bus No. 27 will be held at the school until another bus can get back to pick up the students. This will cause pupils on that bus to be dropped off at least 15 minutes late.

Forestbrook Middle Bus No. 27 also will be held at the school until Bus No. 3 can get there to load the students and bring them home. This will cause the students on that bus to be dropped off about 30 to 35 minutes later than normal. According to a social media post by Horry County Schools