Sun Fun Festival back for 65th year on the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The 65th annual Sun Fun Festival is taking place this weekend at Plyler Park in downtown Myrtle Beach.

It’s hosted by the Gay Dolphin and has since it started in 1951. It’s one of the longest running festivals in the Southeast.

General Manager of the Gay Dolphin, Michelle Plyler said they took a 5 year break but returned in 2016. They had to cancel last year because of COVID.

“Sun fun always kicked off the summer season so we’re excited to have it back. It signals the beginning of summer every year,” Plyler said.

The weekend consists of bands, vocal groups, a parade, a sand sculpture competition and more.

“Locals are very tied to it. They remember it when they were kids and they want to be able to bring their grandkids to a family friendly festival that’s completely free and were happy to be able to bring it back,” Plyler said.

More information can be found on the Sun Fun Festival website.