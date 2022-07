SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Neal and Pam’s, a bar in Surfside Beach, was damaged Friday morning in a fire.

Surfside Beach Town Spokesperson Robert Blomquist told News13 the call came in around 5 a.m. as a porch fire. The fire was called in by a cleaning crew at the bar. When fire crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch and inside the building.

Picture of fire damage by News13’s Taylor Maresca

Blomquist says there is significant damage, including fire, smoke and water damage throughout.

No one was hurt. The fire is under investigation.