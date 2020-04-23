Surfside Beach restaurant gives away 1,000+ free meals

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A seafood restaurant in Surfside Beach handed out free meals Thursday afternoon, drawing quite a crowd of vehicles.

Pirate’s Table Calabash Seafood Buffet gave away a box with two meals in it for anyone who wanted one from 4-5 p.m.

The manager told News13 they initially prepared about 300-400 boxes. Each box consisted of two meals with fish, Italian sausage and dessert. When those ran out, they made more with shrimp. They then served about 450-500 boxes. Again, each box consisted of two meals.

The meals were free but some people did give money to the restaurant. The manager told us that money will be donated to a food bank.