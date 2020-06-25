Surfside Beach to host 4th of July golf cart parade

Photo: Golf carts decorated for the Town of Surside Beach’s Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade 2020 from Facebook

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The town of Surfside Beach is set to host an Independence Day golf cart parade on July 4, at 1 p.m.

For those who are interested in competing, prizes will be awarded for the most patriotically decorated cart for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

However, no political decorations will be allowed and all carts must stay on the parade route. Passing other golf carts will not be allowed. For each cart, no walking, water balloons, water guns or spray bottles are allowed.

The event is being hosted by My Olive Shack, Neal and Pam’s and the city of Surfside Beach.

Winners will be announced at Neal and Pam’s at 3 p.m. following the parade.

For information on the parade you can visit the event’s Facebook page or call 843-712-1647.

