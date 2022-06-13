SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Town Council heard the first reading of a near $20 million budget at a council meeting Monday night.

The proposed budget of $19,908,845 includes no tax increase, proposed FOIA request fees and funding for a new full-time employee in the town’s facilities department.

It also includes setting aside $110,000 for merit pay or step raises in the general burn and sanitation departments, with which some council members disagreed.

“Whether we pass it tonight or pass it two weeks from now, I’m still gonna vote no,” Councilman William Kinken said. “Because those things we just did not discuss as a group and I’m not sure how they got in there, but they’re there and I’m just not in favor of it.”

The budget now moves to second reading and will be amended at the next council meeting.