Surfside Christmas parade Saturday afternoon

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach will be holding their annual Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon.

The parade will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday December 12.

There will be over 100 entries including floats and marching bands.

The parade route will begin on Ocean Boulevard from Melody Lane and end at Surfside Drive.

Parade will be held rain or shine.

