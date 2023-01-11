CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — WBTW and the Talkin’ Trash team visited Conway Elementary on Tuesday.

Conway Elementary was one of three monthly challenge winners for December. We celebrated with 115 fourth graders.

They recycled an average of six pounds per student.

We had a dance party, teacher competition in which the teacher won a $100 gift card, presented a Talkin’ Trash plaque and a $250 check for the school.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Benjamin’s Bakers, Sky Zone, Cariloha Bamboo, Surfwater Promotions and Kona Ice.