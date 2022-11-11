HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong.

The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their achievements.

The 70 students at Kingston Elementary School and 100 students at Daisy Elementary School earned $250, a cool swag bag filled with goodies like a cookie from Benjamin’s Bakery, a sticker, autographed picture and bubbles and got to learn the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance.

A teacher at each school also landed a $100 gift card for winning a Talkin’ Trash celebration contest.

To say their teachers are proud is an understatement.

“It’s a good feeling, because I know if they’re that excited about recycling and learning that life skill, they’re [going to] share it with their parents,” Kingston Elementary teacher Tammy Holt said.

We’ll see if either of these schools will win back-to-back monthly contests next month.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Kona Ice, Rockin’ Jump and Benjamin’s Bakery.