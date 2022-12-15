HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited two new schools on Wednesday to present them with the Talkin’ Trash award for the month of November.

The Talkin’ Trash team celebrated Riverside Elementary School in Little River and Green Sea Floyds Elementary School in Green Sea for their recycling efforts.

The students enjoyed a dance party, learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance, and received a bag full of goodies. The schools earned $250.

Students at Riverside recycled an average of eight pounds of trash per student. Students at Green Sea recycled an average of seven pounds of trash per student.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Kona Ice, Rockin’ Jump and Benjamin’s Bakery.