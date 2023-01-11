HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Solid Waste Authority visited two new schools on Wednesday to present them with the Talkin’ Trash award for the month of December.

The Talkin’ Trash team celebrated Riverside Elementary School in Little River and Loris Elementary for their recycling efforts and their monthly challenge of finding new ways to improve waste management at their schools.

The students enjoyed a dance party, learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance, and received a bag full of goodies. The schools earned $250 and a Talkin’ Trash plaque.

Students at Riverside and Loris recycled an average of six pounds of trash per student.

“Riverside is really showing out because they have a new recycling program that they have gotten together and they are really doing an amazing job and Loris Elementary, they did not even recycle [before] and they have done this whole new program and I’m just so proud of both schools,” Horry County Solid Waste Authority Coordinator of Recycling Programs Victoria Johnson said.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Sky Zone, Kona Ice, Rockin’ Jump and Benjamin’s Bakery.