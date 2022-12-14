CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Congratulations to the fourth graders at South Conway Elementary for being one of three monthly Talkin’ Trash contest winners!

WBTW News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team celebrated the school’s strong month of recycling on Tuesday with an epic afternoon dance party! More than 90 students recycled an average of six pounds per student for the month of November.

This was South Conway Elementary’s first monthly challenge win of the school year, and we are so proud of their hard work! Not to mention, their teachers are, too!

“I’m super proud of the kids — I am! They’ve worked really hard and I hear them talking about it when I’m not talking about it, so it’s really nice that they’ve learned how to recycle, and what’s important to recycle (and) what’s not. They’re spreading it to their siblings and even their siblings are coming up and bringing things in (to recycle), so it’s really nice,” said South Conway fourth grade teacher Kaitlin Roberts.

That stellar effort earned South Conway Elementary $250 and means the school is well on its way to competing for a grand prize field trip at the end of the school year.

In addition to a dance party with DJ Ro, the students nabbed goodie bags filled with a cookie from Benjamin’s Bakery, a present from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, a free 30-minute pass to Rockin’ Jump and other surprises — like a treat from Kona Ice!

Thank you to our sponsors involved in this year’s Talkin’ Trash campaign: Surfwater Promotions, Benjamin’s Bakery, Rockin’ Jump, Cariloha Bamboo and Kona Ice.