Task force studies how best to control rats on SC island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A task force of wildlife agents, university researchers and leaders in pest control is studying how the poison used to control rats on a South Carolina island is also killing the bobcats that eat them for food.

The South Carolina SGA Rodenticide Task Force said its goal is to balance the needs of businesses and people on Kiawah Island with protected wildlife.

The chemical used in rat poison prevents the rodents blood from clotting.

But that same chemical has been found in dead bobcats, who eat the rats.

