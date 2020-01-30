Technology Fair at Waccamaw Elementary to help parents understand cell phone safety for kids

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – This afternoon parents at Waccamaw Elementary can attend a technology fair where law enforcement with Horry County Sheriff’s Office will answer questions about keeping your child safe online.

Brooke Holden, the spokeswoman for HCSO, says this year officials with Horry County 911 will join them so they can help parents and students better understand the Text to 911 option now available in the County.

Holden says parents can learn more about location services, who can see information shared online, and how to monitor who your child is talking to on the internet, their phones or various apps.

“One of our deputies who serves on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will be present,” Holden said. “He will be able to answer questions. We may not have all the answers, but we will be able to look at it together and find out getting in the right direction.”

If your child doesn’t go to Waccamaw Elementary or if you can’t make it today, Holden says you can reach out to the HCSO with questions about internet safety for your children.

“Reach out to us here at the Horry County Sheriff’s Office so that we can know that this is something that interests you and we can host these events in other public places,” Holden said.

This technology fair for parents and students of Waccamaw Elementary will be this afternoon at 3:30 P.M. inside the school.