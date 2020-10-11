Teen shot multiple times while riding bike in Charleston

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Wednesday responded to a residence in West Ashley in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the report, officers arrived to a home on Curtiss Avenue around 9:28 p.m. and met with the father of the victim, who explained that his son was shot multiple times while outside riding his bicycle.

The victim’s twin brother told officers that he heard four to five gunshots.

Officers met with the 16-year-old male, who had “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his person.”

Multiple agencies, including the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County Delta A1 and M31 assisted with rendering aid.

The teen was taken to MUSC for his injuries.

CPD is investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES: